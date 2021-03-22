March 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the authorized biographical series Monday featuring Diego Boneta as Miguel, a Mexican singer.

Advertisement

The preview shows two periods from Miguel's life. In 1992, Miguel (Boneta) searches for his mother after the death of his father, while in 2005, the singer rethinks his life after a dramatic accident.

"His meteoric professional rise seems to be never-ending; but at the slightest attempt to prioritize his personal life, he feels his career takes a hit and his ambition makes him lose control," an official synopsis reads.

Luis Miguel: The Series co-stars Izan Llunas as a young Miguel, Óscar Jaenada as Miguel's father, Luis Rey, and Anna Favella as Miguel's mother, Marcela Basteri. Karla Gonzales serves as showrunner, while Miguel himself is a producer on the series.

Luis Miguel: The Series originally premiered on Telemundo in 2018. Season 2 will start streaming April 18 on Netflix.

Miguel is a best selling Latin artist known for such singles as "Tengo Todo Excepto a Ti" and "Hasta Que Me Olvides." He last released the album ¡México Por Siempre! in 2017.