March 22 (UPI) -- Drew Sidora believes her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali are "definitely" in a relationship.

The 35-year-old actress and television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she believes Ali has been in a "compromising position" with Moore.

Sidora brought up the potential romance while discussing Moore's issues with Ali's friendship with Porsha Williams.

"It's interesting to me," Sidora said. "I mean, I was watching the episode and I was for the first time picking up, like, Kenya and LaToya are definitely in a relationship. Before, I felt the vibes but this episode I was like, no, they've done some stuff. They're in a relationship."

"I missed something along the way, but Toya's trying to be friendly with Porsha because Porsha is a cool girl," she added. "So she is in a very compromising position and I feel like she's been in a compromising position with Kenya."

Moore confessed to having a crush on Ali during a February episode of RHOA.

"I'm so shocked that Kenya has a crush on me. Like, she doesn't open up to anybody," Ali responded in a confessional interview. "I feel like I bring out the fun, flirtatious, real woman out of Kenya. I guess she's never felt that before for somebody."

Moore split from her estranged husband, Marc Daly, in September 2019. Moore said on WWHL earlier this month that she and Daly are in a "good" but "difficult" place today as they navigate their split and co-parent their daughter, Brooklyn, 2.

"Emotions are really high ... I've never been through a divorce, I've never had a separation, I've never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me," she said.

On Sunday's WWHL, Sidora also reacted to the culturally insensitive costume Moore wore to Guobadia's Halloween party during Sunday's RHOA.

"No one said anything. I think we talked about it afterwards, but I was stunned," Sidora said. "It was culturally immature, irresponsible."