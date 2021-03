David Hasselhoff is set to star as himself in a new German television series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- David Hasselhoff will be portraying himself in a new German television series titled Ze Network.

Hasselhoff will earn the lead role in a German stage show in the series, before getting tangled up in an international conspiracy involving Cold War assassins.

Production will begin in July. German actor Henry H├╝bchen will also star as himself.

CBS Studios and Berlin-based production company Syrreal Entertainment are teaming up on Ze Network, which will will premiere on German subscription video on demand service TV Now from RTL Group.

CBS has a first-look production deal with Syrreal, with Ze Network being the first project under the partnership.

Syrreal CEO Christian Alvart created the series and is serving as director and producer. Hasselhoff is also executive producing with Sigi Kamml and Timm Oberwelland producing.

Hasselhoff's 1980s series Knight Rider was successful for RTL in Germany.

"Knight Rider was incredibly successful for both me and RTL. Returning now 30 years later to do a cutting-edge series and working with RTL again is a dream come true. The series is funny, deadly, creative and informative...simply exciting. Fact of fiction, you decide," Hasselhoff said in a statement.

The actor auctioned the Knight Rider car, a customized Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, in January. Hasselhoff took ownership of the car after the series ended.