March 21 (UPI) -- Filming on the third and final season of Pose ended this weekend.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, the show is about the underground ball culture of 1980s and '90s New York.

It stars Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Michaela Jaé, Indy Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandara Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez.

"Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale," Canals tweeted Saturday.

"As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it's not real glass) from Blanca's apartment. Excuse me while I weep. I'll always love the House of Evangelista. #PoseFX."

"And just like that... it's a Wrap. I couldn't have asked for a better cast and crew to work on long side. The long hours, Emotional pull , The early calls were all worth it in the end. This show has changed my life, And I wouldn't have it any other way. So thank you pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!" Rodriguez, who plays Bianca, wrote on Instagram.

"At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER #posefx," writer-producer Janet Mock posted on Twitter.

Season 3 is set to premiere on May 2 on FX. The show's cancellation was announced earlier this month.

"We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful," Murphy said in a statement at the time.