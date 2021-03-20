March 20 (UPI) -- Starz announced it has cast three actors as members of the Christie family for Season 6 of its time-travel drama, Outlander.

"First things first, I'm thrilled to welcome @marklewisjones as Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant who arrives on Fraser's Ridge seeking a place to settle ... though not without some tension," the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

Mark Lewis Jones is known for his roles in Gangs of London, Rebecca, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Master and Commander and Troy.

"Thank you Outlander Clan for the wonderful welcome you gave us. We're nice really," Lewis tweeted.

Thank you Outlander Clan for the wonderful welcome you gave us. We're nice really! https://t.co/nYELBGFB4x— Mark Lewis Jones (@marklewisjones) March 19, 2021

Jessica Reynolds -- whose credits include The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw and My Left Nut -- will play Malva, Tom's daughter and an apprentice for Claire (Caitriona Balfe.)

"Well, here we go! Thrilled to be playing Malva in the next series of @Outlander_STARZ we're in for a ride. X," Reynolds tweeted.

Alexander Vlahos from Versailles and Merlin will play Tom's son and Malva's brother, Allan.

"So happy to be welcomed by the clan. What a part! What a family! What a job!" Vlahos wrote in his own Twitter post.

The cable network recently announced it renewed the adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's fantasy books for a seventh season.

it is now in production on Season 6, which takes place in 18th century colonial America.

Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton co-star.