March 19 (UPI) -- Netflix said Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo is set to premiere this summer.

The series is a followup to Kondo's popular home-organization show, Tidying Up.

"I have some exciting news! My new series, Sparking Joy, is coming to @netflix this summer. In this show, I take my teachings beyond the home to share how the life changing magic of tidying can transform our communities, too. I can't wait for you to see it!" Kondo tweeted Thursday.

Netflix also said it will also air later this year a second season of Get Organized with The Home Edit, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, and a third season of Dream Home Makeover, starring Syd and Shea McGee.

"It was gratifying to see the widespread positive impact of Marie's methods, and the series in general," Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said in a statement.

"Since then, we've continued to see how home organization and design shows can motivate our members to improve their surroundings and their lives," Riegg added.

"That's why we're very proud to partner with the leading names in home transformation for new seasons of Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover, plus the new series Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo coming soon to Netflix."