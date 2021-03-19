March 19 (UPI) -- A crew member working on ABC's The Conners has died on set following a fatal medical event.

Werner Entertainment, the production behind the series, confirmed the crew member's death in a statement.

The identity of the crew member has not been announced.

"With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process," Werner Entertainment said.

TMZ reported that the crew member was on a catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center on Thursday when the medical emergency happened.

Studio medics were not able to resuscitate the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Conners, a spinoff of Roseanne, is wrapping up production on its third season. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman star.