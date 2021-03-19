March 19 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama discussed how dinner time is the best time to speak to and connect with her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The former first lady said on Thursday that her family still makes time to have dinner together at 6:30 p.m., calling it a ritual. Michelle Obama said dinner is when Malia and Sasha Obama will open up.

"That's where you get the good stuff. Some nights it's a dud. Some nights they're just sort of cutting into their brussels sprouts. You know other nights they say some fascinating things. And Barack and I, we just try to remain quiet, not to interrupt when you're getting some tea," Michelle Obama said.

"We've learned it's like, 'Don't look them in the eye. They're telling us something.' And Barack has gotten good at that. It's like, 'Don't have an opinion. Just listen because you could lose them,'" she continued.

Michelle Obama also discussed how she was a picky eater growing up. Fallon asked if she tried new foods while growing up in connection with Michelle Obama's new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, which encourages kids to eat healthy.

"I was a picky eater. In fact, I ate peanut butter and jelly for breakfast until I was in college. I didn't like breakfast food. I didn't like pancakes or waffles or eggs or anything like that. So I was pretty picky," Michelle Obama said before noting that she started experimenting with more food in college.

Michelle Obama also played Michelle Obama Settles It where the 57-year-old gave her opinion on popular debates.

Michelle Obama said iced coffee is only for the summer, picked The Crown Season 1 over Season 3 and chose side part over middle part.