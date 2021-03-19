March 19 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couple Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting another child.

The television personalities confirmed Friday that Loren is pregnant with their second child.

Loren shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Alexei and their 11-month-old son, Shai Josef.

"It's true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in later summer!" she captioned the post.

Loren and Alexi announced Loren's pregnancy in a statement to People.

"We can't believe we're doing it again!" the couple said. "Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

Loren gave birth to son Shai in April 2020.

"We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!" she said at the time.

Loren and Alexei, who is originally from Ukraine, starred in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series that follows couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. The couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in September.

"And they said it wouldn't work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik - I absolutely love doing live with you! And can't wait for more to come!" Loren wrote on Instagram.