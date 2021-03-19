March 19 (UPI) -- Vera Farmiga has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial.

Apple confirmed in a press release Thursday that Farmiga, 47, will star in the new limited series.

Five Days at Memorial hails from John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Carlton Cuse (Lost). The show is based on the Sheri Fink book, which chronicles the events at a New Orleans, La., hospital during the first five days of Hurricane Katrina.

"When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come," an official description reads.

Ridley and Cuse will write, executive produce and direct the series. Fink will serve as a producer.

Apple is developing several other series based on books, including The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux, and Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o.

Farmiga is known for The Conjuring movies and for playing Norma Louise Bates on Bates Motel.