March 18 (UPI) -- Sally Field has joined the cast of HBO's upcoming series on the Los Angeles Lakers that takes place in the 1980s.

Field will portray Jessie Buss, the mother of Lakers owner Jerry Buss who will be portrayed by John C. Reilly.

Jessie Buss instilled a love of math, money and good times in her son, who later becomes a successful businessman who still turns to his mother for advice.

The series will follow the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, a team that won multiple championships. The show is based on book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman.

Adrien Brody stars as Pat Riley with Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The series also stars Gaby Hoffman as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zadrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha 'Cookie' Kelly and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The show is being written and executive produced by Max Borenstein. Adam McKay directed the pilot and is also serving as an executive producer along with Jim Hecht, who co-wrote the story.