March 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki.

The streaming service shared a poster for the series Loki on Thursday featuring Hiddleston as the titular Marvel character.

The poster shows Loki (Hiddleston) wearing a collar and a prison-style jumpsuit. He is illuminated by a clock in the background with several hands.

Disney+ previously shared a photo of Loki wearing a suit and his signature crown with horns.

Hiddleston first played Loki in the 2011 movie Thor and has reprised the character in several other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame (2019). Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Loki is created by Michael Waldron and co-stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane and Wunmi Mosaku.

Loki will premiere June 11 on Disney+.

Hiddleston will also star with Claire Danes in The Essex Serpent, a new Apple TV+ series based on the Sarah Perry novel.