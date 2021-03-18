March 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aydin says she can "appreciate" her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs' concerns about her drinking.

The 43-year-old television personality discussed Josephs' concerns during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Wednesday's RHONJ showed Aydin get drunk at Teresa Giudice's pool party. Aydin fell to the ground at one point during the party, prompting her co-stars to call her husband, Bill Aydin, to pick her up. Aydin was then seen throwing up.

On WWHL, Aydin said she appreciated Josephs' concern.

"Seeing it from the outside looking in, I appreciate that she was really concerned," she said. "After the fact, that you'll see how it plays out, it doesn't come across that way, but I do see that she was concerned. And I get it. But that was like a one-time thing."

Aydin was then asked if she thinks there is a double standard about her and her husband's drinking. Bill Aydin was seen drunk in a previous episode, which the cast found "hilarious," not concerning.

"First of all, if you've seen any of that footage, that [expletive] was hilarious," Aydin said. "So if you don't know, you better ask somebody because it was funny. And yes, there is a double standard. Mine was much better."

Aydin also addressed Josephs' revelation about how she once slept with a boss early in her career. Aydin said she didn't know at first that Josephs felt "very pressured" to do so.

"Later on, I will see in the context that that happened," Aydin said. "At the time when she was talking to us about it, she just made it seem that her boss was a good-looking guy."

"I was shocked that she was being so candid," she added. "It wasn't until later on that I realized the context of what it was in, and then of course I'm obviously extremely sympathetic towards that. That's awful to experience."

RHONJ is in its 11th season on Bravo. The series also stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider.