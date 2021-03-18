March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Thursday featuring Jamie Foxx as a single dad and cosmetics brand owner.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is based on Foxx's real-life relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, 27. Foxx also has an 11-year-old daughter, Annalise.

The preview shows Foxx's character attempt to bond and connect with his teenage daughter (Kyla-Drew). Foxx's character attends a yoga class and tries to wear skinny jeans.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the show in February.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-stars David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez have recurring roles.

Foxx will co-executive produce the series with Corinne Foxx and Alex Avant. The show marks his series regular role since his sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired from 1996 to 2001.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will premiere April 14 on Netflix.