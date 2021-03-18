March 18 (UPI) -- Mom star Allison Janney is sharing her thoughts on the show's cancellation.

The 61-year-old actress speculated during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden why the series will end with Season 8.

Janney plays Bonnie Plunkett on Mom, which will conclude in May after eight seasons on CBS. News of the cancellation follows Anna Faris' exit from the show at the end of Season 7.

On The Late Late Show, Janney said she was sad and surprised about Mom ending.

"I'm sad," the star said. "I wish that we'd had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending."

"We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would. We thought, surely, they're going to want more Mom. And they decided not," she added.

Janney said she believes money was a key factor in the show's cancellation.

"There are so many reasons behind that, most of them probably money," the actress said.

"I know that Chuck Lorre is writing the final episodes, and we're right now filming the third-to-last episode," she added. "I'm having a lot of moments where I'm just standing on set, taking it in and looking at all the faces I've looked at for eight years."

Janney previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that Faris was "very missed" on the Mom set.

Janney is also known for playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing, which had a seven-season run on NBC from 1999 to 2006. Janney, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and other cast members will reunite Friday for the Stars in the House anniversary charity fundraiser.

"We will be on there," Janney said on The Late Late Show. "It's just going to be all of us on a Zoom and answering questions and being ridiculous together, which is usually what happens when the West Wing cast gets together."

Janney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January that the West Wing cast keeps in touch via a group text chain.