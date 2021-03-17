March 17 (UPI) -- The seventh and final season of the Sutton Foster-Hilary Duff comedy Younger is slated to kick off on Paramount+ on April 15.

"The first four episodes will be available to stream at premiere, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays," the streaming service said in a news release Wednesday.

"Additionally, the full season will air on TV Land later this year."

The six previous seasons are already available on Paramount+.

Created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, the series follows a woman who lied to about her age to land her dream job in the publishing world.