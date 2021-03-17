March 17 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner -- dressed as a phoenix -- was eliminated from Season 5 of The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Jenner, 71, told UsMagazine.com her son Brandon was in on her secret, but she was excited for the rest of her family to see her on the singing competition series.

"Kendall and Kylie, when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they gave me this strange look and said, 'Dad, why are you doing this?'" Jenner said. "I told them: 'I need a challenge! I've just been sitting around, I want to do this.' They said, 'You are crazy.' I'm interested for Kendall and Kylie and the rest of my family to see it."

Kermit the Frog got the boot last week.

Niecy Nash is filling in as host since the show's usual emcee, Nick Cannon, was battling the coronavirus when the episode was taped.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back for another season as judges.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of Season 4 of The Masked Singer.