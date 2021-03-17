March 17 (UPI) -- The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. EDT, Starz announced on Wednesday.

The network made the announcement during South by Southwest where the third season made its world premiere. The first two episode of of Season 3 will be available for all SXSW virtual festival goers to watch throughout the duration of the event.

Julia Goldani Telles steps into the lead role for Season 3, which is being written and directed by filmmaker Anja Marquardt.

A new trailer for Season 3 features Telles as neuroscience major Iris who begins working as a high-end escort.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 is set amid the London tech scene.

"As she begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration," reads the synopsis.

The Girlfriend Experience is based on Steven Soderbergh's 2009 film of the same name. Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman are executive producing.

Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa and Jemima Rooper also star in Season 3.