March 17 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are officially married.

The television personalities married Tuesday at a small wedding in Orange Lake, Fla., according to Us Weekly.

Franzel and Arroyo tied the knot amid Franzel's pregnancy with their first child.

"It feels amazing! We've been waiting for this moment for so long and it's finally happened," the couple said of their wedding. "All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby."

Fellow Big Brother alums Josh Martinez, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott were among the guests in attendance.

Franzel shared a photo Monday on Instagram from their wedding locale.

"welcome party #arroyalwedding," she captioned the post.

Arroyo posted a picture Tuesday on their wedding day.

"I can't believe the day is finally here," he wrote. "Nic and I will finally be MARRIED!!"

Franzel and Arroyo met and started dating during Big Brother Season 18, which aired in 2016. The couple got engaged in Big Brother Season 20 in 2018.

Franzel and Arroyo announced in January that they are expecting their first child.

"Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick. We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful #cococalientefamily," Franzel wrote on Instagram.

Franzel and Arroyo also starred in The Amazing Race Season 31.