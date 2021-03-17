March 17 (UPI) -- The Man Who Fell to Earth series is moving to Showtime.

The Wrap reported Wednesday that the series, starring Chiwetel Ejiofer, has moved from Paramount+ to Showtime.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1976 film starring David Bowie. The story follows an alien who travels to Earth seeking water for his home planet.

The TV series was originally in development at Hulu before moving to CBS All Access, then Paramount+.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will write and executive produce the series and serve as showrunners with John Hlavin.

Deadline said The Man Who Fell to Earth will begin production in London in April and premiere in 2022.

"We could not be more excited to bring The Man Who Fell to Earth to Showtime," Showtime Networks president of entertainment Jana Winograde said. "This provocative drama, beautifully written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin harkens to the original film but feels reborn in capturing the themes of modern culture while challenging our assumptions of human nature."

"Chiwetel Ejiofor is a mesmerizing actor who draws you in with every action, thought and emotion, and he will be a phenomenal force igniting this journey," she added.

The move follows news that Showtime's Halo series based on the Xbox video game franchise will move to Paramount+.