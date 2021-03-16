March 16 (UPI) -- Epix has entered into a new partnership with horror studio Blumhouse to develop and produce eight standalone films exclusively for the network.

Jason Blum, the founder of the film and television production company, will serve as an executive producer.

Advertisement

A House on the Bayou, from writer and director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul), will be the first project under the new deal.

The film will follow a troubled couple and their preteen daughter as they go on vacation inside an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou. The family will encounter unexpected visitors as terrifying secrets are revealed.

Production will begin in late spring with casting underway. The rest of the film slate will appear on Epix in 2022.

Blumhouse has released a number of horror and thriller films including Get Out, Split, Happy Death Day, The Purge, Insidious and more.

"This partnership with Epix is an additional oppoturnity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love," Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television said in a statement.