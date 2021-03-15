March 15 (UPI) -- Disney+ and National Geographic are offering viewers a way to sit back and relax while enjoying nature in the first trailer for upcoming series, Earth Moods.

Earth Moods is a five-episode series that take viewers on a visual and soundscape experience to calming areas of the world.

The series will travel to glaciers, deserts, lush rainforests and busy cities while playing an original score by Neil Davidge of Massive Attack.

Each episode will represent a different mood and will not feature any dialogue. The five episodes include Frozen Calm, Night Lights, Tropical Serenity, Desert Solitude and Peaceful Patterns.

Earth Moods is coming to Disney+ with all five episodes on April 16.