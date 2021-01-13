Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Animated series Deer Squad is coming to Nickelodeon in the U.S. on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. EST following a successful run overseas.

Deer Squad represents Nickelodeon International's first China-originated series. The show is a result of a collaboration between Nickelodeon International, Chinese online entertainment service iQIYI and VIS KIDS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios.

Deer Squad follows four heroic deer friends Kai, Lola, Bobbi and Rammy as they use the power of nature to protect the animals of Central Forest and the citizens of Platinum City.

The adventure-rescue series will air regularly at 9 a.m. EST during Nickelodeon's preschool block.

A second season is currently in development. Deer Squad also marks the first time for Nickelodeon Asia to partner on a Chinese original from its conception phase.

"We first partnered with iQIYI on the series with a worldwide audience in mind. We're incredibly proud to see this original preschool series become the first Nickelodeon International global Chinese-originated collaborative project, as we further our commitment to developing kids-first content around the world," Nina Hahn, head of VIS KIDS and senior vice president of international production and development for Nickelodeon International said in a statement.