Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway described her worst day of middle school while playing Best, Worst, First with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The actress, on Tuesday, said that she was into vintage fashion and decided to wear her mom's pair of metallic gold disco shoes to school.

Advertisement

"I stepped into the hallway and every single head snapped towards me and I remember thinking, 'Oh no, I've made a terrible mistake.' And I did and it was the absolute wrong choice," Hathaway said.

"It was so bad, my seventh grade science teacher commented on them," she continued.

Hathaway also selected "99 Luftballons" as her best karaoke song and said that Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam were her first celebrity crushes.

Hathaway will next be seen in HBO Max film Locked Down alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor. The pair hatch a plan to steal a diamond during the COVID-19 pandemic in the film, which arrives on Thursday.