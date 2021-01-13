Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios says its Lord of the Rings series will feature some "familiar" characters.

The studio shared an official synopsis Wednesday for the forthcoming series starring Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Morfydd Clark.

The new show is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings book series, previously adapted by Peter Jackson as a trilogy of films. The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings takes place in Middle-earth during the Second Age. It "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

The villain referenced is Sauron, who still had the ability to take physical form during the Second Age, according to Polygon. In addition, the series will feature an ensemble cast of "both familiar and new" characters.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," the synopsis reads. "From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capitol of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Polygon speculated the show will build toward the Fall of Númenor, referenced in Tolkien's writings.

Amazon Studios added Maxim Baldry to the cast in March after casting 13 new series regulars in January 2020. Clark will play a younger version of Galadriel, portrayed by Cate Blanchett in the Lord of the Rings films.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series will feature J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as showrunners. The studio renewed the show for a second season in November 2019 but has yet to announce a premiere date for the first season.