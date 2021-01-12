Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The third season of Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is projected to have reached 41 million households, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Netflix also said that the karate drama hit 73 million households collectively over its first three seasons.

Advertisement

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter alongside a stylized poster that features stars William Zabka (Johnny), Ralph Macchio (Daniel), Xolo Mariduena (Miguel), Mary Mouser (Samantha), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Martin Kove (John), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda) and Peyton List (Tory).

Cobra Kai Season 3 premiered on New Year's Day. Johnny and Daniel begin the third season dealing with the violent high school brawl that took place between their dojos, which sent Johnny's star student Miguel to the hospital.

Macchio recently addressed a number of fan theories and rumors surrounding the 1984 Karate Kid film while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Macchio said that Charlie Sheen and Robert Downey Jr. tried out for his role of Daniel and said he believes that Daniel's kick at the end of the film was legal.