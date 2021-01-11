Jan. 11 (UPI) -- FX has ordered a six-episode limited series, titled Pistol about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, from filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) is directing and executive producing the project, which is based on Jones' 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

The series features Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan.

Craig Pearce created the series and serves as writer along with Frank Cottrell Boyce. FX Productions is producing and production is set to begin on March 7.

Pistol will follow the rise of the band and controversy surrounding their 1977 album Never Mind the Bollocks and their single "God Save the Queen."

"Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," Boyle said in a statement.

"This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion...and everyone had to watch & listen...and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there," Boyle continued.