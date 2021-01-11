Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will star in a new Netflix series based on The Lincoln Lawyer.

Netflix confirmed Monday that Garcia-Rulfo, 39, will play Mickey Haller in its adaptation of Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer book series.

The new show is based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in Haller's book series. Ted Humphry (The Good Wife) will serve as showrunner, with David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) as writer and producer.

"The Lincoln Lawyer is back in business," Netflix tweeted.

The new series hails from A+E Studios and was originally to air on CBS.

"I'm excited to announce that after a bit of a journey, Mickey Haller will come to life once again on screen -- this time in the TV series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix and starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo," Connelly said in a Netflix blog post.

The Lincoln Lawyer was previously adapted as a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller. Garcia-Rulfo's casting honors the original character's Latinx heritage.

"Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother," Connelly said. "Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role."

Garcia-Rulfo is known for playing Narcisco on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Gabriel on Goliath. He also starred in the films The Magnificent Seven and 6 Underground.