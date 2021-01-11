Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lilly Singh says she will be "100% authentic" in A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2.

The 32-year-old comedian and television personality discussed the challenges of late-night TV and the upcoming season of A Little Late during Monday's episode of Today.

A Little Late Season 2 will premiere Tuesday at 1:35 a.m. EST on NBC. On Today, Singh said the new season will have "so many changes."

"I think for me, Season 1 was a lot of ... learning. It was understanding what is late night, what is allowed, what's not allowed, how am I supposed to navigate this world," the star said.

"Admittedly, I feel like in Season 1, I wasn't always myself," she added. "I said I was going to break the format; I don't feel like I completely did. I still hit that mark, I still redid lines when I messed up."

Singh said she embraces imperfection in Season 2.

"I think in Season 2, you're going to see 100% authentic Lilly, who's truly having fun, who's truly proud of what I'm creating, and is just silly and imperfect," she said.

Singh also said she stopped comparing herself to other late-night hosts.

"Everything that I've ever done in my career that I've been really proud of and that has done really well has been me. I think I had to just let go of that fear a little bit and be like, no, I have to be different because it's who I am," she said.

Singh, known as IISuperwomanII on YouTube, came to fame on the video-sharing site. She shared her excitement about A Little Late in July 2019 ahead of the show's premiere.

"I'm thrilled to be working with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night," Singh said.