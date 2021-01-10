Jan. 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced plans for a Sex and the City sequel series starring original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and executive produced by Michael Patrick King.

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the streaming service said in a press release Sunday.

Advertisement

The 10-episode, half-hour series is called And Just Like That.

Filming is scheduled to begin in New York in the late spring.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey -- head of original content at HBO Max -- said in a statement.

The show ran on HBO 1998 to 2004. It was followed by two films in 2008 and 2010.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, has said in recent years she is not interested in revisiting the role.