Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The final new episode of Jeopardy! that Alex Trebek hosted before he died has aired.

Friday's edition of the game show included a brief video of highlights from the late star's life and career.

The clip was also shared on social media.

Trebek died Nov. 8, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

He filmed his final episodes amid his illness and treatment for cancer without knowing they would be his last.

Trebek hosted the show for 37 seasons, winning seven Daytime Emmy Awards for his work.

Ken Jennings, a former Jeopardy! contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show, will serve as its first interim host beginning Monday.

Jennings apologized last week for "insensitive" and "dumb" past tweets that have recently sparked a backlash.