Jan. 8 (UPI) -- British comedian Rick Gervais joked that he would fight an old lady for the coronavirus vaccine and played a round of "Wheel of Opinions" on Thursday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"There's like 30 million people ahead of me. How can I not be vulnerable? Look at me!" Gervais said about the waiting list for the vaccine during a remote appearance from his home.

"I can't wait. I would fight an old lady for that vaccine. It would be like Game of Thrones. I would be like a deranged junkie. I would grab the needle out of her arm."

For "Wheel of Opinions," Gervais declared horoscopes are "absolute nonsense," said weed gummies are "probably good for weaning kids onto drugs" and wondered why mechanical pencils exist when regular wooden pencils get the job done just fine.

He also said he loves the idea of space exploration, but wouldn't travel there if he got the chance.

"That's mad! I'm careful crossing the road," Gervais said, adding that we are all in space now and can see the sky from right where we are.

"It's like me getting out of this chair and going over there and going, 'I can see the chair from here.' You were in the chair!"

Gervais also introduced Pickle, the cat he adopted during the pandemic, to Fallon and his viewers.