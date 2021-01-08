Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Madison LeCroy is sharing the "lightbulb moment" that cemented her split from Austen Kroll.

LeCroy answered questions about her split from Kroll, her Southern Charm co-star, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

LeCroy said Kroll's behavior at the Southern Charm reunion confirmed to her that breaking up was the right decision.

"I think him downplaying me as an entrepreneur and just being very rude to me and saying a lot of nasty things that weren't true, especially at the reunion," she said. "It was already done before then, but he put the nail on the head with that one."

LeCroy said she hasn't seen Kroll since the reunion. She said the last text she sent Kroll was "I hate you," but did check in on him after a fan said Kroll wasn't doing well.

"I did call to check on him on one point because he had talked to a fan and was saying he was miserable and wasn't okay. So I did check on him but that backfired in my face. He was wasted," LeCroy said.

LeCroy said she hasn't kept up with Kroll's rumored romance with Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari, who split from Jay Cutler in April. When asked if she's been seeing Cutler, LeCroy said she isn't "kissing and telling."

LeCroy appeared on WWHL with her Southern Charm co-star John Pringle. The pair discussed their relationship, including whether Pringle feels LeCroy uses him to make Kroll jealous.

"There were a couple moments where I thought there's a little bit of twisting the sword in the side, just with a little bit of flirts," Pringle said. "I don't think it was very malicious, really."

LeCroy denied she was using Pringle to make Kroll jealous.

"Was I probably throwing it Austen's face? Absolutely. But I'm not using Pringle. I think Pringle's nice, and we're friends," she said.

Kroll said on WWHL in December that LeCroy has been sending mixed messages since their split.