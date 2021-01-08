Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon released a trailer for the second season of horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, a horror anthology based on the 1990s series.

The trailer for the six-episode season, which premieres Feb. 12, features an all-new Midnight Society group probing a curse on their seaside town while attempting to elude a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman.

The trailer introduces Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? aired from 1991 to 1995 on Nickelodeon. A 1999 revival series aired for two seasons.

The first season of the current iteration premiered as a three-episode mini-series in October 1999, and was renewed for a second season in February 2020.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows is produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. Jeff Wadlow is an executive producer and the primary director for the series while JT Billings serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows premieres Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.