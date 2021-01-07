Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Seth Meyers reacted to the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol building.

A violent mob of supporters for President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, breaching police barricades as Congress was certifying the Electoral College win by Joe Biden.

Advertisement

The supporters headed towards the U.S. Capitol Building after Trump gave a speech where he repeated baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

One woman was fatally shot by Capitol police and three others died due to medical emergencies. The late night hosts, like lawmakers, condemned the incident and Trump for inciting his supporters.

"If my grandfather were alive today and saw what was happening in the country that he fought for, he'd be disgusted. People walking around with the flag upside down, thinking they're patriotic. Today was not patriotism. Today was terrorism," Fallon said.

"This is the most shocking, most tragic, least-surprising thing I've ever seen. For years now people have been telling you cowards that if you let the president lie about our democracy over and over and then join him in that lie and say he's right when you know for a fact that he is not, there will be a terrible price to pay," Colbert said about Republican politicians that support Trump.

"The Capitol was besieged by MAGA haters in all manner of crazy costumes. It was like a psychotic Price is Right audience forcibly taking control of the Plinko wheel," Kimmel said while poking fun at the violent mob, which included a man dressed as a viking.

"No one who aided and abetted today's actions should ever be allowed to serve in a democracy they so clearly detest. There must be consequences for stoking violence and sedition, otherwise, we're going to see it again," Seth Meyers said.

"Today was their last dance at the worst party any of us have ever been to. So if you can, have hope. You've seen the past few weeks in America that voting counts, change is coming, science is real, vaccines are on the way. I really do believe that there are better times ahead," James Corden said as he looked towards the future.