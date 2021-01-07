Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in a four-part BBC adaptation of author J.P. Delaney's best-selling novel, The Girl Before.

Mbatha-Raw will headline the show as Jane, a woman who falls in love with a minimalist house designed by a enigmatic architect. Jane then discovers that Emma, the previous tenant, died inside the residence.

Advertisement

Delaney is overseeing the BBC One series, with Lisa Bruhlmann (Killing Eve) directing. Marissa Lestrade (Casualty, Deep State) is co-writing the script.

U.K. production studio 42 (The English Game) is behind the adaptation with ITV Studios handling international distribution.

Production is set to begin later this year.

Mbatha-Raw is also set to star in Surface for Apple TV+, an eight-part series created by Veronica West, which hails from Apple Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. Mbatha-Raw and Witherspoon starred together in Apple's The Morning Show.