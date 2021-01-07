Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Emily Simpson is sharing her doubts about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke's sobriety.

The 44-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's skeptical of "the timing" of Windham-Burke getting sober.

Simpson was asked if she agrees with her co-star Kelly Dodd that Windham-Burke's sobriety is for a storyline.

"I kind of agree with that, but I had this conversation with Gina [Kirschenheiter]. She said, 'You know, even if it's for a storyline, at least she's getting sober,'" Simpson said. "That made me realize the end result is really what matters and not her intention, and so I try to focus on that part."

WWHL host Andy Cohen then questioned if Simpson doubts the sincerity of Windham-Burke's journey.

"No, I don't doubt the sincerity of her journey. I doubt the timing of her journey; that's the part that makes me skeptical," Simpson said.

"But like I was saying, whatever gets her to the end result that makes her a better person, that makes her healthier, whatever the reason was that pushed her to do it now -- that's irrelevant," she added. "That's what I need to not focus on, but more of the end result and not why she's doing it."

Simpson also dished on the recent RHOC vacation. She was asked if the cast should have been more sensitive to Windham-Burke's sobriety during the trip.

"I think that's a difficult situation because I also hear Braunwyn say, 'Please act normally around me. Just treat me regularly,'" Simpson said. "I think she gives mixed messages."

Windham-Burke went public about being an alcoholic during the RHOC Season 15 premiere. In December, she came out as gay and said her sobriety helped in her journey to self-acceptance.