Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The holidays are over and it's time to go back to work. That might still look different for those working remotely, or socially distancing and masking up in the office. It might help to laugh about the old routine of a daily grind.

Offices and other places of business have been fertile ground for workplace comedies throughout the history of television, and many of the greats are streaming now. Here are 10 hilarious workplace comedies to watch after punching out of your own job.

Superstore -- NBC, Hulu

The most recent workplace comedy is still airing new episodes on NBC. Or, you can catch up with the staff of Cloud 9, a big box store like Best Buy or Walmart, on Hulu. America Ferrera starred in the first five seasons. Her character's departure will kick off the sixth season, since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the fifth season finale.

Taxi -- Hulu, CBS All Access

Driving a taxi can be a solitary profession. That is, until you return to the dispatch station. That's where Taxi became a workplace with all the different personality conflicts, none more abrasive than dispatcher Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito). Taxi boosted the careers of stars DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and Andy Kaufman, although Kaufman would prefer to do his own performance art.

Scrubs -- Prime, Hulu

The hospital is a workplace, but it's rarely a comedy with all the life or death situations coming through their doors. For nine seasons, Scrubs achieved a fine balance of comic shenanigans while allowing patients to express the weight of their conditions. J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) began the show as interns under the wittily demanding Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), but ultimately became mentors to the next generation.

30 Rock -- Prime, Hulu

If you think your job is hard, try running a TV show. Tina Fey created 30 Rock, a series based on her experiences as head writer and performer on Saturday Night Live. Fey played Liz Lemon, the head writer of a sketch comedy show caught between executives like Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), temperamental actors Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) and Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), and her own writing staff (Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander).

The Mindy Project -- Hulu

The Office writer and actor Mindy Kaling created the medical workplace comedy/romcom The Mindy Project. She played Mindy Lahiri, an Ob/Gyn at a New York City practice. The other doctors (Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Adam Pally) and nurses (Ike Barinholtz, Xosha Roquemore) provide the workplace shenanigans, while the city fuels Mindy's romantic misadventures.

Cheers -- Hulu, CBS All Access

The bar was a workplace for Sam Malone (Ted Danson), Carla (Rhea Perlman), Diane (Shelley Long), Rebecca (Kirstie Alley), Coach (Nicholas Colasanto) and Woody (Woody Harrelson). It was a situation comedy for regular patrons Cliff (John Ratzenberger), Norm (George Wendt) and Frasier (Kelsey Grammer).

The Mary Tyler Moore Show -- Hulu

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a landmark show depicting working women as feminism grew in the '70s. Mary Richards (Moore) was a single woman supporting herself with a career at a news station. The workplace comedy was so successful that her colleague Rhoda (Valerie Harper) and boss Lou Grant (Edward Asner) got their own spinoffs.

Parks and Recreation -- Peacock

Ever wonder why politicians can't get anything done? Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) was trying her best to change Pawnee, Ind., for the better. Colleagues like Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), Jerry Gergich (Jim O'Heir), Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Chris Trager (Rob Lowe) and April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) all supported her, with varying degrees of competence.

Just Shoot Me -- Hulu

Just Shoot Me followed the staff of Blush, a fashion magazine. Jack Gallo (George Segal) was the old guard owner of the magazine and Dennis Finch (David Spade) was his assistant, who used his job to meet women. Elliot DiMauro (Enrico Colantoni) was the suave photographer and Nina Van Horn (Wendie Malick) was a former model, clinging to glory as the fashion editor. Jack's daughter Maya (Laura San Giacomo) just tried to hold the magazine together.

The Office -- Peacock

Offices don't get much more generic than paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pa., but the employees became memorable over nine years of NBC's comedy. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) was the incompetent boss, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) was the suck-up overachiever, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) was the slacker class clown and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) was the underappreciated secretary who became Jim's love interest.