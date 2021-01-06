Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Clancy Brown has joined the cast of Showtime's upcoming limited series revival of Dexter as the show's main villain.

Brown will portray Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of a small town named Iron Lake.

Brown's character owns several big rigs and the local truck stop. He is generous, powerful, loved by everyone and should not be crossed.

The 10-episode limited series revival will take place seven years after the 2013 series finale of Dexter. The show, about a serial killer in Miami who works for the police as a blood analyst, originally ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.

Series lead Michael C. Hall is returning to portray Dexter, who was last seen living in exile in the woods in Oregon.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips is also returning to the revival, which is expected to air in late 2021.

Brown, who previously starred on Showtime's Billions, is a prolific voice actor who has portrayed Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants.