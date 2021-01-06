Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates is going to be a mom of two.

The 21-year-old television personality is expecting her second child with her husband, Kelton Balka, after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Bates shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself, Balka and their daughter, Willow Kristy, 17 months.

"We are SOO excited to become a family of four June 2021!!! Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!"

"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August. It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead."

Bates said she and Balka "couldn't be more excited" to be expecting their second child in June.

"Though there are still fears, concerns, and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one. So far, we are all healthy and Baby is developing perfectly," she said. "We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four early summer!"

Bates' sister Carlin Bates and brother Zach Bates were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SO EXCITED FOR Y'ALL!!!" Carlin Bates wrote.

"SOOO EXCITED!!!! So, so happy for you guys!!! love y'all!!!!" Zach Bates and his wife, Whitney Bates, wrote.

Bates went public about her miscarriage in September.

"Our hearts have been completely broken. I've never experienced the type of pain and loss that I've had these past weeks. There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home," she said on Instagram at the time.

Bates is the daughter of Gil and Kelly Bates, who have 19 children. The family stars on the Up TV series Bringing Up Bates, which aired its ninth season in 2020.