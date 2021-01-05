Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Richard Hammond (The Grand Tour) and Tory Belleci (Mythbusters) are shipwrecked on a deserted island in the first trailer for Amazon's The Great Escapists.

The duo use scrap and anything else they can find to survive on the island and turn it into a competitive playground in the clip released on Tuesday.

Hammond and Belleci bicker as they construct a makeshift fort, tank, boat and fruit launcher.

"We've both gone mad," Hammond says to the camera.

The Great Escapists is set to premiere Jan. 29 on Amazon's Prime Video. The series hails from Hammond's Chimp Productions.