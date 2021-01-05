Jan. 5 (UPI) -- RuPaul told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that the biggest lesson he's learned from 13 seasons of Drag Race is to "keep an open mind."

"I walked into this thing with an idea of what drag is and the kids have a different idea. They keep changing it. You know this season we have a trans man who is on our show who is competing with the other drag queens. And this man is fantastic," RuPaul said on Monday.

"So you know, I keep moving with what the kids are doing," he continued.

RuPaul recently kicked off Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race with 13 new queens competing to be crowned the next Drag Race superstar. The 60-year-old will also be launching RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 on Jan. 14.

RuPaul was also asked who his dream celebrity guest judge would be and the reality television host named Cher.

"I mean she's the ultimate drag queen. Cher is it," RuPaul said.