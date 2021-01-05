Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Gordon Ramsay told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show he initially thought appearing on television would ruin his career as a chef.

"I felt that someone was trying to sort of ruin my career by taking me out of that level of perfection," Ramsay said on Monday about switching from being a traditional chef to one on television.

Ramsay, who have been on television for over 20 years, talked about starting out on series Kitchen Nightmares two years after he opened his own restaurant with a limited production crew.

"Everything I was learning in the industry after opening my first business I was putting into these restaurants. And, of course, you know, I was desperate for them to succeed and that was the first thing that sort of hit me -- the devastation if it didn't work, I felt that I was the one that they were going to blame so I gave it my all," he said.

Ramsay will be starring in Season 19 of Hell's Kitchen, which premiers Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The new season takes place in Las Vegas.

"I think it's one of the best seasons. I'm not just saying that because it's Season 19," Ramsay said about the new episodes.

"It's quite a heartfelt season. It's a tough season," he continued.