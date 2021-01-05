Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Alia Shawkat's Dory has been kidnapped in the new trailer for Season 4 of HBO Max's Search Party.

Dory's stalker Chip, portrayed by Cole Escola, is behind the kidnapping and has locked Dory away in the clip released Tuesday.

Chip is determined to make Dory believe that they are friends. Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) band together once again to search for the missing Dory.

"As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party -- but this time, for Dory," reads the synopsis.

Search Party Season 4 is set to premiere Jan. 14 on HBO Max. The third season came to the streaming service in June.

Susan Sarandon, Griffin Dunne and Ann Dowd also star in Season 4.