Jodie Whittaker attends the United Kingdom premiere of "Get Santa" in London in 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

John Bishop has joined the cast of "Doctor Who" for Season 13. Photo courtesy of the BBC

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor John Bishop has joined the cast of Doctor Who for Season 13, the BBC announced Friday.

Bishop will play Dan, companion to the 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, on the beloved sci-fi series, following the departures of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole.

"As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor's adventures, Dan will quickly learn there's more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he'll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares," a BBC press release said.

Bishop began to film the upcoming episodes with co-stars Whittaker and Mandip Gill in November. He will be seen later this year when the new season begins.

"If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It's an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn't wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip," Bishop said in a statement.

This year's Doctor Who holiday special is to air Friday evening.