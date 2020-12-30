Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page are opening up about their characters' on-screen chemistry.

The 25-year-old actress and 30-year-old actor said on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America that it was easy to channel the "amazing chemistry" between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon, Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix series.

Advertisement

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which is set in Regency-era London. Season 1 draws from the first novel in Quinn's series, The Duke and I, which follows the romance between Daphne and Simon.

On GMA, Page discussed bringing Daphne and Simon's steamy and tumultuous relationship to life.

"The chemistry is probably the easiest part, because Phoebe is lovely, as you can all see and will experience," the actor said.

"I think we were working with such wonderful material. The characters already existed -- these are bestselling books, people love them, they have great chemistry in the books -- so all we had to do is channel through this amazing chemistry that already existed," he added.

Page and Dynevor worked with an intimacy coordinator to create a safe and comfortable environment while shooting romantic scenes.

"It was so great to have an intimacy coordinator," Dynevor said. "We blocked every scene weeks before we started shooting them, so by the time we got to set we knew exactly what we were doing and we both felt safe.

"I think it just made the whole experience a lot easier and nicer for both of us," she added.

Quinn and Chris Van Dusen, who created the Netflix series, previously discussed the show Tuesday on GMA. Van Dusen said Bridgerton recreates the sense of escapism he felt after first reading Quinn's books on producer Shonda Rhimes' behest.

"The night after Shonda told me about these books, I took them home and I just, I devoured them," Van Dusen said. "They had every element I always love."

"On top of everything, it was about escapism for me," he added. "Escapism was exactly what I was looking for, and I think it's what a lot of people are looking for today."

Bridgerton premiered Friday on Netflix. The series co-stars Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel.