Dec. 28 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race gave fans an early taste of Season 13 on Monday by releasing the opening of the first episode, which includes a lip sync battle.

The clip, released onto the show's official YouTube page, introduced contestants Kandy Muse and Joey Jay who were immediately thrust into a lip sync challenge against each other by RuPaul.

Kandy Muse and Joey Jay took the stage to perform Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" in front of judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

The video ends before a winner is chosen. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 will premiere Friday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. The show will also be simulcasted on The CW, MTV, MTV2, Pop TV and Logo.

RuPaul also noted in the video how the Season 13 set had safety precautions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The judges were separated by barriers.

Season 13 will have 13 new queens in total, including Gottmilk, the first transgender man to compete on the show.