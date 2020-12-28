Nick McGlashan, a fisherman who starred on the Discovery Channel series "Deadliest Catch," died Sunday in Nashville. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died at age 33.

TMZ reported Monday that McGlashan, a fisherman and television personality, died Sunday in Nashville. McGlashan's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Advertisement

The Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed McGlashan's death to The Hollywood Reporter. Discovery Channel, which airs Deadliest Catch, expressed its sympathy in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," the network said. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

McGlashan's sister also addressed McGlashan's death on Twitter, according to People.

"My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight," she wrote.

According to his official bio, McGlashan was a seventh generation fisherman who started crabbing at age 13. He appeared in 78 episodes of Deadliest Catch, beginning in 2013 and spanning through this year.

McGlashan struggled with an alcohol and drug addiction in the past and entered rehab during Season 13. He "battled endlessly to stay sober and embrace a new sober lifestyle," according to his bio.