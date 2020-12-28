Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant celebrated the wrapping of Shrill Season 3 on Instagram alongside her co-star Lolly Adefope.

"That's a wrap on @shrillhulu season 3! I love this cast and crew more than I could ever explain. See you sooooon," Bryant said on Sunday.

The actress posted a selfie with Adefope with the pair smiling together.

Shrill, which launched in March 2019, was renewed for a third season by Hulu in March. Season 2 premiered in January with Season 3 arriving in 2021.

The series is based on the Lindy West book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Bryant stars as aspiring journalist Annie Easton who lives in Portland, Ore.

Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens and Patti Harrison also star.

Bryant and Ali Rushfield co-created the show with Lindy. Rushfield also serves as showrunner.