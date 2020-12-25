Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Director Robert Rodriguez shared on Twitter a video of him playing guitar for the Child/Grogu -- known by legions of fans as Baby Yoda -- on the set of the Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

"Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes!" Rodriguez tweeted Friday.

Advertisement

The clip shows Rodriguez jamming on the guitar while the adorable puppet wiggles his ears and nods his head to the music.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian -- a Star Wars spinoff starring Pedro Pascal -- had its finale on Dec. 18.

Rodriguez helmed Episode 6, which debuted on Dec. 4.

His other credits include Sin City, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Desperado, Dusk Till Dawn and Alita: Battle Angel.